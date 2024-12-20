Cousins scored a goal, blocked two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Cousins scored late in the first period and fought Brayden Pachal midway through the second. The tally snapped a five-game goal drought for Cousins, who has five points over nine outings in January. The 31-year-old forward is up to nine points, 45 shots on net, 48 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 30 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.