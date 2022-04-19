Holden scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Holden's long-range shot beat Chris Driedger at 3:15 of the second period, giving the Senators their only lead in the game. The tally ended Holden's 27-game goal drought, a span in which he mustered six assists. The 34-year-old blueliner has had to take on more responsibility since Thomas Chabot (hand) was ruled out for the year. Holden has five goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net, 111 hits, 107 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 70 appearances.