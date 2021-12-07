Holden recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Devils.
Holden picked up just his second assist of the year on a Brady Tkachuk goal in the second period. The 34-year-old Holden has added 31 hits, 27 blocks, 15 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 17 contests. The Canadian blueliner rarely racked up big scoring numbers -- the Senators will keep him in the lineup as a defensive presence and mentor to some of their younger defensemen.
More News
-
Senators' Nick Holden: Exits COVID-19 protocols•
-
Senators' Nick Holden: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Senators' Nick Holden: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Lights lamp in Game 6•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Garners helper in win•