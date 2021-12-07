Holden recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Devils.

Holden picked up just his second assist of the year on a Brady Tkachuk goal in the second period. The 34-year-old Holden has added 31 hits, 27 blocks, 15 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 17 contests. The Canadian blueliner rarely racked up big scoring numbers -- the Senators will keep him in the lineup as a defensive presence and mentor to some of their younger defensemen.