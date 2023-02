Holden will not play against the Islanders on Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Holden is not exactly an offensive dynamo considering he hasn't scored in 41 straight games, though he notched eight assists over that stretch. The blueliner's primary fantasy value will come in formats that value defensive stats, like hits and blocks, limiting him to a mid-range option. With Holden out of action, the Sens are expected to call up Jacob Larsson from the minors.