Holden recorded an assist to complement a pair of hits and blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Holden is a defenseman averaging only 16:22 of ice time, so this severely limits his fantasy prospects. He'd been on the radar following a 34-point season with the Rangers in 2016-17, but that's been the ceiling for the journeyman between six different teams and 12 years of NHL service time.