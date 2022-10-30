Holden scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

He helped set up Brady Tkachuk early in the second period, tying the score at 2-2, and then Holden lit the lamp for the first time this season midway through the third to tie it again at 3-3. Unfortunately for the Sens, they had no more answers when Florida took the lead once more. Holden came into Saturday with zero points through five games, and the veteran will remain a bottom-pairing depth option on the blue line barring a rash of injuries to the Ottawa roster.