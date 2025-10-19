Jensen supplied an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

This was Jensen's first point in six outings this season. The better news for the Senators is that he appears to be fully recovered from hip surgery he underwent in the offseason, as he's been able to hold down a bottom-four role. The 35-year-old defenseman has posted eight hits, five blocked shots, a minus-3 rating and four shots on net. He's reached the 20-point mark in three of the last four years, but that would likely be a best-case scenario for his offense in 2025-26.