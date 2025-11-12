Jensen scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

It was his first goal of the season. Jensen pinched in from the blue line and finished a passing play by chipping the puck over Jake Oettinger's glove from in tight. He has four points (one goal, three assists) and 13 shots in 17 games this season, and he averages about one hit and one block each game. Jensen's fantasy value is limited, at best.