Jensen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Jensen had gone four games without a point prior to Wednesday. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 12 points, 30 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 44 appearances. He's been given two games off since the holiday break, one of which was in a back-to-back set. It looks like the Senators will manage Jensen's workload a bit, at least while the team is fully healthy on the blue line.