Jensen was acquired by the Senators from the Capitals on Monday along with a 2026 third-round draft pick in exchange for Jakob Chychrun.

Jensen had a goal, 14 points, 62 hits and 123 blocked shots in 78 regular-season contests with the Capitals in 2023-24. While Jensen might earn a top-four role with Ottawa, he shouldn't be expected to come close to replacing Chychrun's offensive contributions. The 33-year-old Jensen has two seasons left on his three-year, $12.15 million deal.