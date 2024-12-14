Jensen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The Senators' third line and second defensive pairing was on the ice for all three goals. Jensen helped out on a Shane Pinto goal in the second period and then scored one of his own in the third. With five points over six games in December, this has already been Jensen's best month of the campaign. He now has two goals, 13 points, 39 shots on net, 34 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 29 appearances. Jensen is one point shy of matching his total from 78 regular-season outings with the Capitals in 2023-24, and he's on pace for the first 30-point campaign of his career.