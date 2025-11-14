Jensen suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's tilt against Boston and won't return to the game.

Jensen recorded one hit and had a minus-1 rating in 12:02 of ice time before exiting the game. He has a goal and four points in 18 appearances this season, including Thursday's action. If Jensen can't play Saturday versus the Kings, then Ottawa will be down to five healthy defensemen and will need to call someone up from the minors. Thomas Chabot (upper body) is also on the shelf and isn't believed to be close to returning.