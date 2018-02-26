The Blue Jackets traded Moutrey and a 2020 third-round draft pick to the Senators for Ian Cole on Monday, TSN reports.

Moutrey is an imposing forward listed at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds. He was nabbed by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Columbus has been frequently rotating its forwards and goalies between the AHL and NHL this season, so we wouldn't expect it to be any different for Moutrey in his new digs.