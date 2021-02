Paul (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Paul was forced to miss pre-game skate Thursday with an undisclosed issue, but as evidenced by this news, he's ready to play. The 25-year-old has been decent this season, recording five points across 14 games. He'll take over in his usual top-six role on the second line for Thursday's contest.