Senators' Nick Paul: Back up with Ottawa
The Senators recalled Paul from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Ottawa brought up two forwards -- Paul and Jordan Szwarz -- from the AHL ranks to afford the team additional depth in the bottom-six ranks Monday against Minnesota with Artem Anisimov (lower body) expected to sit out. Over his 56 career games with Ottawa, Paul has compiled four goals and four assists.
