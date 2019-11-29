Senators' Nick Paul: Breaks 14-game goal drought
Paul tipped in a shot from Nikita Zaitsev in the first period against Minnesota on Friday for a 1-0 lead.
That's the first time Paul has found the twine since Oct. 27 and his first point since Nov. 13. He's shown an ability to score in streaks when he put together six points in 10 games, but don't expect anything similar this time around. At most, Paul's value would be limited to daily leagues if he starts another streak, as he's just too inconsistent on offense for owners to count on.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.