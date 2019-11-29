Paul tipped in a shot from Nikita Zaitsev in the first period against Minnesota on Friday for a 1-0 lead.

That's the first time Paul has found the twine since Oct. 27 and his first point since Nov. 13. He's shown an ability to score in streaks when he put together six points in 10 games, but don't expect anything similar this time around. At most, Paul's value would be limited to daily leagues if he starts another streak, as he's just too inconsistent on offense for owners to count on.