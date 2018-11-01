Senators' Nick Paul: Brought up from AHL Belleville
Paul was recalled from the minors Thursday.
Paul was flipped for fellow winger Jack Rodewald and may have a chance at a spot in the lineup against the Sabres. How the team decides to deploy the squad -- if it carries six or seven blueliners -- will weight heavily on whether Paul makes his 2018-19 debut.
