Senators' Nick Paul: Buries goal in loss
Paul emerged for his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Mikkel Boedker controlled the puck behind the net and fed Paul. who one-timed it for the game's first goal. Paul simply was at the right place at the right time in this one, but don't expect consistent production from a guy averaging 8:37 of ice time per contest.
