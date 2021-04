Paul (undisclosed) didn't play late in the third period of Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks due to a minor injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Paul had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in 9:16 of ice time. The injury is considered minor -- head coach D.J. Smith said Paul would be evaluated further Friday. He's racked up 16 points, 88 shots on net and 62 hits through 47 contests this year. His status for Saturday's rematch with the Canucks is yet to be determined.