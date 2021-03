Paul recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Paul's goal drought stretched to 10 games, and he's only picked up three helpers in that span. The 25-year-old winger has 11 points, 55 shots on goal, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating in 27 appearances this season. He's seen second-line usage most of the time, but his playing style is more in line with a checking-line assignment.