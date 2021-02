Paul notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Paul collected the secondary helper on linemate Colin White's first-period tally. Through nine games, Paul has two goals, three helpers, 17 shots and 13 hits with a plus-3 rating. The Senators are getting outplayed in most games, so a positive rating reflects well on Paul's on-ice value. A moderately physical winger, he'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats as a depth option.