Senators' Nick Paul: Done for night
Paul sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.
Paul was injured during the second period after falling to the ice awkwardly on a missed hit against Dmitry Orlov. The 24-year-old Paul played 10:20 and fired three shots on net before exiting the game. There should be an update following the game, but if not, we'll have one ahead of Friday's clash versus the Red Wings.
