Paul produced a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Paul put a shot on net that generated a rebound for Connor Brown to bury at 19:04 of the second period. The 26-year-old Paul has 15 points, 86 shots, 60 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances this season. Three of those points have come shorthanded.