Senators' Nick Paul: Embraces larger role
Paul hit the hiatus having more than tripled his shot totals in a season, notching 20 points in the process.
Prior to this year, Paul had only taken 73 shots in his career and hit 103 prior to the hiatus, which suggested he could eventually become a solid contributor as he gets more NHL experience. At 24 years old on a rebuilding team, he's probably at least two or three years away from becoming a real contributor, so he should only be owned in deeper dynasty leagues at this point in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.