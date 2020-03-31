Paul hit the hiatus having more than tripled his shot totals in a season, notching 20 points in the process.

Prior to this year, Paul had only taken 73 shots in his career and hit 103 prior to the hiatus, which suggested he could eventually become a solid contributor as he gets more NHL experience. At 24 years old on a rebuilding team, he's probably at least two or three years away from becoming a real contributor, so he should only be owned in deeper dynasty leagues at this point in his career.