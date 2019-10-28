Paul scored twice, added a helper and went plus-4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

This was easily the best game of the 24-year-old's young career. His second goal of the game would stand as the game-winner as well. Paul now has four points in six appearances, to go with 17 hits and 10 shots on goal. It's unlikely he'll have many three-point outbursts this year -- Paul registered only two points and a minus-10 rating in 20 games last season.