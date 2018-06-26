Paul was tendered a qualifying offer from the Senators on Monday.

This allows Ottawa to preserve its negotiating rights with Paul -- a pending restricted free agent -- ahead of the July 1 signing period. A brawny winger listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Paul made 54 appearances with AHL Belleville last season, adding 14 goals, 13 assists and 40 PIM over 54 games. He also hit hockey's big stage for 11 contests, but a single goal was the only point he could muster in limited action. There's a chance that Paul plays more this coming season given that the Senators are in the midst of a rebuild and clearly he's going to stay in Capital City.