Senators' Nick Paul: Evidently staying put
Paul was tendered a qualifying offer from the Senators on Monday.
This allows Ottawa to preserve its negotiating rights with Paul -- a pending restricted free agent -- ahead of the July 1 signing period. A brawny winger listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Paul made 54 appearances with AHL Belleville last season, adding 14 goals, 13 assists and 40 PIM over 54 games. He also hit hockey's big stage for 11 contests, but a single goal was the only point he could muster in limited action. There's a chance that Paul plays more this coming season given that the Senators are in the midst of a rebuild and clearly he's going to stay in Capital City.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...