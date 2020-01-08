Paul (lower body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks after sustaining an injury in Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

He fell awkwardly during the second period of Tuesday's game and will now be out for an extended time. Paul has 13 points in 38 contests this season and had recently skated in a second-line capacity. Per Gulitti, the winger had a walking boot on his right leg after the game.