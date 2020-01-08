Senators' Nick Paul: Expected to miss two weeks
Paul (lower body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks after sustaining an injury in Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
He fell awkwardly during the second period of Tuesday's game and will now be out for an extended time. Paul has 13 points in 38 contests this season and had recently skated in a second-line capacity. Per Gulitti, the winger had a walking boot on his right leg after the game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.