Senators' Nick Paul: Finds goal column in loss
Paul scored his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
The goal was Paul's first point since Nov. 29. He's produced 10 points in 34 games this season. Considering the 24-year-old went an entire month without recording a point, it's safe to call Paul a non-factor in fantasy. He should not be owned outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.