Paul scored his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

The goal was Paul's first point since Nov. 29. He's produced 10 points in 34 games this season. Considering the 24-year-old went an entire month without recording a point, it's safe to call Paul a non-factor in fantasy. He should not be owned outside of deeper formats.

