Paul (undisclosed) missed practice Thursday and will be a game-time decision for Ottawa's matchup against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Paul is dealing with a minor injury and he'll test how he feels in pregame warmups. The 25-year-old has five points and 18 hits through 14 games this season. If he misses Thursday's game, he should be back in action Saturday against Winnipeg.