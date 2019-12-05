Paul (neck) was injured in the first period of Wednesday's game against the Oilers and will not return to the contest.

Paul was hurt on his second shift of the game, skating only 1:03 before heading to the locker room. If he's forced to miss time, Mikkel Boedker would likely enter the lineup in his place. The Senators' finish their road trip Saturday in Philadelphia, so there should be more information about Paul's status ahead of that game.