Senators' Nick Paul: Injured in first period Wednesday
Paul (neck) was injured in the first period of Wednesday's game against the Oilers and will not return to the contest.
Paul was hurt on his second shift of the game, skating only 1:03 before heading to the locker room. If he's forced to miss time, Mikkel Boedker would likely enter the lineup in his place. The Senators' finish their road trip Saturday in Philadelphia, so there should be more information about Paul's status ahead of that game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.