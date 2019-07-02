Paul put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Paul excelled in the minors last season, as he racked up 39 points in 43 games. The 24-year-old was significantly less productive in 20 appearances for Ottawa, just two points, but was averaging a meager 8:28 of ice time. The Ontario native figures to continue splitting time between leagues heading into the 2019-20 campaign.