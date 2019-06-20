Senators' Nick Paul: Issued qualifying offer
Paul was given a qualifying offer by Ottawa on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Paul saw action in just 20 games for the Senators this season, in which he notched one goal, one assist and 30 shots while averaging a mere 8:28 of ice time. The winger would earn a $715,000, two-way deal under the terms of his qualifying offer and figures to continue splitting time between the AHL and NHL next season.
