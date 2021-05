Paul collected a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Montreal.

Paul deflected an Erik Brannstrom shot with eight seconds left in the second period to give the Senators a 3-1 cushion, then he drew a secondary assist on Alex Formenton's goal that closing out the scoring in the final frame. The 26-year-old Paul has enjoyed a decent run offensively as of late, contributing two goals and five assists over his last 10 appearances.