Senators' Nick Paul: Out at least four weeks
Paul is expected to miss at least a month with the high ankle sprain he suffered last Tuesday against the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Paul's absence will test the Senators' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 13 points while averaging 14:25 of ice time in 38 games this campaign. The 24-year-old winger has already been placed on injured reserve, so news of his activation should precede his return to game action.
