Senators' Nick Paul: Picks up eighth goal
Paul scored a goal on four shots Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Paul opened the scoring off a faceoff play midway through the first period, wiring a shot from the left circle past Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit. Paul has provided the Senators with eight goals and 16 points in 45 games this season but holds limited fantasy appeal.
