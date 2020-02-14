Senators' Nick Paul: Pots game winner
Paul scored his seventh goal of 2019-20 in Thursday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
Paul, appearing in his fourth game back from injury, scored his first goal since returning to Ottawa's lineup. The winger missed 10 games with an ankle injury. Up to 14 points on the season, the 24-year-old isn't worth owning in fantasy unless the Senators' coaching staff decides to deploy Paul on the power play more regularly.
