Senators' Nick Paul: Pots pair of goals in loss
Paul scored both of the Senators' goals in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Paul struck twice in the second period, but the Senators were unable to get closer than a one-goal deficit. The 24-year-old has three tallies in his last two games, along with six hits, but don't expect the hot streak to last long. Paul has career highs in points (12) and games played (35) this year, his first full campaign at the NHL level. The forward has added 80 hits and 62 shots on goal.
