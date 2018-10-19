Senators' Nick Paul: Promoted from minors
Paul was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Paul call-up likely mean Alex Formenton (concussion) won't be ready in time for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, although the 23-year-old Paul will likely serve as an extra depth option as long as Ryan Dzingel (lower body) doesn't suffer any setbacks. With three points in two minor-league games, it's also possible Paul will replace Formenton for a longer stint.
