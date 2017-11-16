Paul was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

With the roster sitting at 20 active players, the Sens had room to bring up some additional depth in Paul. Whether this is an indication coach Guy Boucher is going to move away from his 11 forward, seven defenseman strategy remains to be seen. The 22-year-old has notched five helpers in 12 minor-league outings so far this season, but has yet to impress in his limited NHL appearances.