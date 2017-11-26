Paul was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Paul played three games during his most recent recall, failing to score and playing less than eight minutes per contest during that span. A fourth-round pick in 2013, Paul has now suited up for 29 NHL games, totaling two goals and five points, though none of the points have come since 2015-16. Should Paul find himself in Ottawa during the rest of the season, he won't likely fill anything more than a bottom-six role.