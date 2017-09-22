Play

Paul (ankle) resumed skating with his teammates Friday.

Paul was expected to be sidelined for a week when he sustained his ankle injury last Friday, so he's right on schedule with his recovery. The 22-year-old winger may not be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Canadiens, but he should be fully recovered in time for Ottawa's first regular-season game against Washington on Oct. 5.

