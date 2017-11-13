Paul was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

The 22-year-old forward found his way in to the lineup for a single game during his recall, going scoreless with two shots on goal in just over six minutes of time on ice Friday against Colorado. While Paul was able to record some fairly impressive numbers in the AHL last season -- 15 goals and 37 points -- he's hit something of a dry spell this season with just five assists in 11 AHL contests. Paul will likely remain a recall option for the Sens in order to provide depth, but he shouldn't be considered in fantasy decisions at this juncture of his career.