Senators' Nick Paul: Returns to NHL
Paul was promoted from AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Paul has appeared in six games at the NHL level this season and notched just one assist while playing 9:25 on average in those contests. He will provide some depth to the forward group with Bobby Ryan (upper body) potentially sidelined for a while and a number of others already on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...