Paul signed a two-year, $2.7 million deal with Ottawa on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Paul put together a strong end of the 2020-21 campaign as he racked up seven points in 15 appearances. The 24-year-old winger logged 56 contests with the Senators this season in which he garnered nine goals and 11 helpers. Looking ahead to next year, Paul could push for the 30-40 points which would make him a solid mid-range fantasy option.