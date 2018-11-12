Senators' Nick Paul: Sent down to AHL Belleville
Paul was reassigned to the minors Monday.
Paul's demotion could be an indication Zack Smith (face) is ready to be activated off injured reserve; however, the team doesn't play until Thursday's matchup with Detroit, so it could be a simple cap-saving move. In six outings with the Senators this season, the 23-year-old Paul notched one helper, 12 shots and a minus-5 rating while averaging just 9:25 of ice time. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Ontario native will likely find his way back to Ottawa down the road as a frequent call-up due to injury or poor performance.
