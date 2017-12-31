Paul was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

While the move to demote Paul could be an indication that Zack Smith (shoulder) is nearing a return from injury, it could also be as simple as getting Paul some more ice time as the Senators are off until Wednesday against Detroit. The 22-year-old winger is averaging a mere 7:52 of ice time over his last six games, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he's tallied a single point over that stretch.