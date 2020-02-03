Senators' Nick Paul: Sheds no-contact sweater
Paul (ankle) practiced with a regular jersey Monday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Paul took line rushes with the extras, so he's likely not ready to return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Ducks. However, the 24-year-old appears to be near full health after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in early January. An activation from IR will precede Paul's return to the lineup.
