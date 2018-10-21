Senators' Nick Paul: Shifts back to minors
Paul was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Paul was with the team for two days but didn't crack the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canadiens. Alex Formenton (concussion) could be eligible to return for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, and if that's the case it's unlikely Paul is recalled for the matchup.
