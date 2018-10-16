Senators' Nick Paul: Shuffles back to AHL
Paul was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Paul was initially called up in the wake of injuries to Ryan Dzingel (lower body) and Alex Forementon (concussion). The NHL's Senators do not play again until Saturday, so Paul is better off joining the B-Sens in the meantime.
