Paul signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.

The deal for the Winger, who spent most of last season in the American Hockey League, will stay put in Ottawa's organization for at least one more year. In 171 career games in the AHL, the Canadian has scored 35 goals and 46 assists in 171 games, but has also played 36 games in the NHL with Ottawa, collecting three goals and three assists.